Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour reveals text from Man United midfielder

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour has revealed that he received a message of support from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay earlier this season.

Gilmour has been earning lots of praise for his promising performances for Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard this season after he was given the chance to impress in the first team in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old was named as the man of the match as Chelsea FC knocked Liverpool FC out of the FA Cup last month and he followed up that display with another fine outing in the 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Gilmour played 70 minutes against McTominay when Manchester United knocked Chelsea FC out of the League Cup with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge back in October.

Now, Gilmour has revealed that McTominay sent him a message of support after the game in west London last year.

Asked to name his most difficult opponent, teenager Gilmour said during a live Twitch stream, as quoted by Metro: “In a game I’d say Scott McTominay, not just because he’s Scottish, it was just in that game I found it very difficult.

“[There’s] no rivalry, I don’t know him that well. But after the match he did text me and said, ‘keep doing what you’re doing’.

“I thought that was really nice of him.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

