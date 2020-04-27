Billy Gilmour: The two Chelsea FC stars I look up to in training

Mateo Kovacic (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has named Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho as the two Chelsea FC players he has been learning the most from in training this season.

Gilmour has caught the eye in recent weeks with some fine performances in the Chelsea FC first team after being given chances to impress by manager Frank Lampard.

The 18-year-old midfielder was named as the man of the match as Chelsea FC sealed a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC to dump them out of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge back in March.

The teenager also impressed when he played the full 90 minutes to help Chelsea FC secure a 4-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Gilmour will be hoping to continue developing his game as he looks to earn a regular spot in the first team under Lampard in the coming weeks and months.

Now, the young Scot has revealed that he has been learning a lot from coming up against Kovacic and Jorginho in training at Cobham this season.

Asked which of his current Chelsea team-mates he looks up to, Gilmour told BT Sport, as quoted by Metro: “In training, I am always watching them [Kovacic and Jorginho] and trying to copy what they have been doing.

“They have been brilliant with me off the pitch as well. They are always talking to me, just asking about my upbringing, what it was like at Rangers and getting to know me as well as me getting to know them.

“They are helping me out. It’s quite surreal. They are top players and I train with them and play with them week in, week out. It is something I can only dream of.”

