Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up about coronavirus symptoms

Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he only suffered from mild symptoms after having contracted coronavirus last month.

The Chelsea FC winger became the first player in the Premier League to test positive for Covid-19 last month but he has now made a full recovery from the virus.

With the Premier League currently on hold due to the global pandemic, Hudson-Odoi and his Chelsea FC team-mates have been training at home to keep their fitness levels up.

Now, the 19-year-old Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he is feeling back to his usual self after having made a recovery from the illness.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea TV, Hudson-Odoi said: “I am feeling perfect.

“I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

“I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

“I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t.

“I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the west London club.

Hudson-Odoi has scored one goal and made four assists in 17 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season under new boss Lampard.

He has also notched up one assist in four Champions League appearances for Chelsea FC so far this term.

