‘It was really tough’: Pulisic makes honest admission to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic lifts the lid on his injury setbacks as he looks to return to action for Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 19 April 2020, 04:30 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that his recent spell sidelined with injury was “really tough” but he is now itching to return to action for Chelsea FC.

The 21-year-old USA international has been out of action since New Year’s Day and his return to fitness has been hampered by a series of setbacks in his recovery.

However, the playmaker has now declared himself as fit and ready to return to action for the Blues as soon as the Premier League season resumes following the coronavirus hiatus.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Pulisic has now revealed how his recent injury setbacks were highly frustrating.

Pulisic said: “It was really tough with this most recent one.

“I think that a lot of people didn’t realise how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened. It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while.

“But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field.

“It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”

Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games so far in his first season with the west London side. He has also netted once and made one assist in the Champions League for Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

