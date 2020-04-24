Philippe Coutinho told Chelsea FC ‘a good option’ by Brazil legend

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Philippe Coutinho has been urged to consider a move to Chelsea FC this summer by Brazil legend Rivaldo.

The future of the 27-year-old playmaker has been a talking point in recent days amid speculation that he is looking for a move away from FC Barcelona this summer.

Coutinho has struggled to have much of an impact at Camp Nou after having signed for the Spanish giants from Liverpool FC back in January 2018.

The attacking midfielder was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan this season but it is understood that the German side do not have any intention of signing him on a permanent deal.

Chelsea FC have been strongly linked with a move to sign Coutinho in recent days as Frank Lampard ponders adding some more attacking options to his midfield.

Now, former Brazil international Rivaldo has suggested that a move to Stamford Bridge would be worth considering for the playmaker.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Rivaldo said: “After a season and a half at Barcelona and one more at Bayern Munich without managing to have the same success he had at Liverpool.

“I believe that this chance Philippe Coutinho now has of continuing his career at Chelsea could be a good option.

“He will move to a big club and to a country and competition he knows well where he had his best years so far, so if that transfer really happens, I’m sure he will have a good chance of seeing things improve for him in the future, after all he has already shined on the Premier League before.

“Looking at Coutinho’s last few years we can say that he didn’t achieve what was expected of him, but he still has time to recover his best football and with his confidence back he could easily become the same player he was at Liverpool.

“I consider this to be just a not-so-good spell for him, but we can’t say that he is playing poorly because it would be a lie, things are simply not running as well as many would expect when he left Liverpool to sign for Barcelona.

“He is still a regular in the Brazilian national team and just hasn’t been lucky enough at Barcelona or Bayern, but perhaps that could change with a new club and I believe this would be a nice opportunity for him to get back to his best football at Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

