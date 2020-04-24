Ethan Ampadu makes honest admission to Chelsea FC fans

Ethan Ampadu makes an honest admission to Chelsea FC fans about his loan spell at RB Leipzig

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 24 April 2020, 05:15 UK
Ethan Ampadu has admitted that his loan spell at RB Leipzig this season has not been as fruitful as he would have liked.

The 19-year-old was shipped out to the German side last summer in order for the young defender to gain some much-needed experience as he looks to continue to develop his game.

However, the Wales international has found first-team minutes hard to come by since his move to Germany, with the teenager having only made three Bundesliga appearances from the bench so far this season.

In total, Ampadu has notched up just seven appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig and most of those have been as a substitute.

Now, the young Chelsea FC defender has admitted that his spell in Germany has not been as fruitful as he was hoping for.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Ampadu said: “There’s been a lot of frustration at times; however, I’ve learned a lot through those frustrations which will only help me later in my career.

“I’ve not played as many games as I’d have liked to but in the games I’ve played in, I think I’ve done reasonably well. That’ll give me confidence, but I’ve things to learn from.

“If I’m honest, it’s not been as good as I hoped, not all that I wanted it to be. But I hope technically I’ve improved and, tactically, I’ve now played under another manager.

“So I’ve learned another style of football and how another manager thinks football should be played.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

However, the fate of the campaign remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with top-flight football having been put on hold across Europe for the time being.

