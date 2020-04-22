Cesc Fabregas: The best player I lined up with at Chelsea FC

Cesc Fabregas reveals the top four players he has played with at each of his different clubs

Social Spy
Wednesday 22 April 2020, 04:30 UK
Eden Hazard
Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard (Photo: Nike)

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he rates Eden Hazard as the best player he played with during his time at Chelsea FC.

Fabregas spent a successful spell with the west London club after having signed for the Blues from FC Barcelona back in the summer of 2014.

The former Arsenal captain won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup during his spell with the Blues before leaving to join AS Monaco in January 2019.

Spanish midfielder Fabregas lined up alongside Hazard during his spell at Stamford Bridge, and the ex-Arsenal star has now revealed that he rates him as the best Chelsea player he played with.

Fabregas also revealed that Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi and Radamel Falcao are the three top players he’s featured with at his other clubs.

Asked by one fan during a Q&A session on Twitter who the best players he’s played with from each of his four clubs, Fabregas replied: “Henry, Messi, Hazard and Falcao.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand.

