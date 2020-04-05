Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Sinclair believes that Chelsea FC need to sign a left-back and a striker in the summer transfer window to boost their squad under Frank Lampard.

The Blues have made a promising start to life under Lampard this season, with the west London side currently fourth in the table after having produced some impressive runs of form throughout the campaign.

Lampard will be desperate to lead his side to a top-four finish this season and secure Champions League qualification for next term with his Chelsea FC team.

Attentions will gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Chelsea FC could look to target as they aim to strengthen their squad.

The Blues have already made one signing this summer, after having secured the services of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax at the end of the current campaign.

However, former Chelsea FC star Sinclair feels that the Blues are in need of some more signings this summer, namely in the left-back and main attacking roles.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “There are two obvious positions in which Chelsea need to improve their squad – left-back and a striker.

“Both left-backs this season, Emerson and [Marcos] Alonso, haven’t really grasped that position and played a lot of games consistently.

“Emerson has come over to England, he’s a talented attacking left-back but he can struggle in the defensive third, and he hasn’t been the mainstay in that position as was expected at the football club.

“When you look at Alonso, he’s better as a wing back than an actual full back in a back four. So, the left-back position is somewhere that needs to be looked at.

“There have been rumours about Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell – if you had asked me six months ago, I would have said that he was the ideal left-back for Chelsea but his form has dipped towards to the back end of the season, which has made me question him.

“You have to remember, it is a massive difference being a player at Leicester City and Chelsea. At Chelsea, you have the expectation of winning games every week, winning titles and European Cup Competitions.

“Lampard will also need to address the centre-forward situation at the club. Tammy Abraham has been excellent, but he has really had to carry the baton on his own all season.

“Only now, has [Olivier] Giroud come to fruition and led the line quite well but if Chelsea want to get into a situation where they are challenging Liverpool and Man City, then they need to add a world class centre forward.

“The club have been rumoured with centre forwards across the world; the likes of Luka Jovic and Timo Werner, but for me, I’d like to see Chelsea bring in a proven Premier League striker – which is the hardest thing to do.

“It needs to be an experienced player, someone who is going to be Number One when Tammy Abraham develops, because as a young striker around the country, there isn’t really any that are better than Tammy Abraham.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

