Billy Gilmour makes admission about his Chelsea FC situation

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has revealed that he was expecting to be shipped out on loan this season before being ushered into the Chelsea FC first team by Frank Lampard.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the first team during the hectic festive period and the teenager has impressed whenever called upon by Lampard so far this term.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup earlier this season.

The midfielder again earned plenty of praise as he helped Chelsea FC to seal a 4-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge before the campaign was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Now, the Scottish youngster has opened up about how his situation at Chelsea FC came as something of a surprise to him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Gilmour said: “I went on pre-season with the first team and did well.

“I thought when we came back I’d be going on loan but the gaffer and Jody spoke to me and said they thought it was best for me to stay, play games with the Under-23s and train with the first team a lot more.

“I was happy with that, especially the chance to get more opportunities to train with the first team and express myself and show them what I’m about.

“Around Christmas time, I was thinking I might go out on loan for the rest of the season but got told to stay again and got moved into the first team building.

“That’s when I started to kick on from there by playing games consecutively and playing well.

“It’s worked out really well for me and all I can do is thank the manager for trusting in me.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

