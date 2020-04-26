Hakim Ziyech delivers latest update about his move to Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has insisted that he is looking forward to officially becoming a Chelsea FC player on 1 July.

The Blues agreed a deal to sign the Moroccan winger from Ajax earlier this year and he was supposed to link up with his new team-mates after the end of the current campaign.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the footballing world, with the Premier League currently on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Dutch footballing authorities confirmed that the 2019-20 season had been abandoned, with no title winners and no teams relegated, on Friday after the government banned sporting events until 1 September.

Now, Ziyech has insisted that he is looking forward to officially becoming a Chelsea FC player in the summer when his contract with Ajax expires.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Ziyech replied when asked about the cancellation of the Dutch season: “Of course, this clarity is reassuring because nobody knows exactly what is going to happen to the transfer market.

“I really haven’t had any doubt for a single second. My signature is on the contract and so yes, on 1 July I will be a Chelsea player. I’ve never had any other thought.”

The fate of the current Premier League season remains up in the air. As things stand, Liverpool FC are 25 points clear at the top of the table and are two wins from the title.

But it remains to be seen whether it will be possible to complete the current campaign or whether it will also have to be abandoned.

