Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he’d ‘love’ Chelsea FC to sign 20-year-old

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he would be thrilled to see Chelsea FC complete a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The future of the talented England attacker has been a major talking point in recent weeks amid speculation about his long-term future at Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move back to England in recent days and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing the talented teenager.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe, with the attacker having scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Now, his close friend Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he would be delighted for Chelsea FC to complete a move to sign Sancho this summer.

Speaking in an Instagram Live as quoted by the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi said: “I don’t know [if he’ll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

“We’ve had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there.

“Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing.”

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Frank Lampard gears up for his second season in charge.

The Blues have already agreed their first signing of the summer after agreeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

