Chelsea FC told Callum Hudson-Odoi will ‘only get better’

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a hugely promising future at Chelsea FC and he will “only get better” in the coming seasons, according to Frank Sinclair.

The attacking midfielder is widely considered to be one of Chelsea FC’s top young talents and he will be hoping to prove himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge in the coming years after committing his long-term future to the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi has had his first-team opportunities limited due to injury problems this season, and he has only scored one goal and made four assists in the Premier League so far this term.

The 19-year-old was the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus last month but he has now made a full recovery and is ready to return to action when the Premier League resumes.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Sinclair has explained why he is expecting big things from Hudson-Odoi in a Blues shirt in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is an excellent player who is only going to get better.

“When you look at Chelsea’s squad, there aren’t many ball-carrying players that can beat their man in one vs one situations.

“When you look throughout the Premier League, there aren’t many like him – players like him are like gold dust.

“They [Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek] have both got great futures at the club, along with many others coming through the ranks.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

