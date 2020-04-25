‘I’m feeling perfect’: Chelsea FC star delivers promising update for fans

Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers the latest update on his fitness levels for Chelsea FC fans

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 25 April 2020, 04:45 UK
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea FC fans that he is feeling “perfect” in his recovery from both a hamstring injury and coronavirus.

The teenager had been beginning to find his best form under Frank Lampard this season before his campaign was interrupted by a hamstring injury he picked up in early March.

Hudson-Odoi then tested positive for Covid-19 and although he did not have severe symptoms, he was forced to self-isolate before the Premier League season was eventually put on hold due to the outbreak.

The 19-year-old has been working on his fitness levels behind closed doors in recent weeks after he and his team-mates were ordered to stay home in line with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Now, the teenager has revealed that he is feeling fit and ready to return to action as soon as the season resumes.

Asked about his fitness status at the moment, Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea FC’s website: “I am feeling perfect.

“I feel good, I feel fit and I am feeling back to myself so it’s all good.”

Hudson-Odoi had been beginning to show glimpses of his top form for the Blues before the season was put on hold last month.

The teenager has scored one goal and made four assists in 17 Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s men so far this term.

