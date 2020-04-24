Reece James makes prediction about Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James is confident that Chelsea FC have what it takes to win a major trophy in the coming seasons.

Chelsea FC have enjoyed a solid start to life under new manager Frank Lampard following the former midfielder’s appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last summer.

The Blues are currently in pole position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Lampard’s men currently fourth in the table as they eye Champions League qualification.

Lampard has been praised for giving young players a chance to shine in his team this season, with James having been a regular fixture in the Blues line-up this term.

Now, the young full-back has underlined his belief that the Blues are not far away from being able to challenge for major honours in the coming seasons.

Asked if Chelsea’s youthful side can win a title soon, James was quoted as saying by Metro: “Yeah I think definitely, but nothing is going to happen overnight, we still need to build as a team and get stronger.

“If you look at Liverpool, the last two years they have gradually increased and got better every season, it wasn’t just one season they magically turn out and they fly.

“We all need to stick together and keep working hard and hopefully with time to come we have a chance of winning a title.”

Chelsea FC are currently three points ahead of fifth placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

However, the fate of the season currently remains up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

