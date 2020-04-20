Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to keep these three players

Joe Cole is urging Chelsea FC to keep hold of WIllian, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud this summer

The Sport Review staff
Monday 20 April 2020
Joe Cole is urging Chelsea FC to keep hold of Willian, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud this summer.

Frank Lampard has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had since taking over at Chelsea FC last summer, with the former midfielder having firmly placed his faith in youth this season.

Lampard has been giving the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour chances to impress in the first team this season, and the Blues’ young players have been impressing when called upon.

With the summer transfer window now just around the corner, the futures of veteran stars Willian, Pedro and Giroud are set to become a talking point.

However, former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole feels that the Blues would be wise to hang on to the trio to keep some much-needed experience in their young squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Cole said: “Rightly so, we’ve credited the young players at Chelsea because they’ve come through, burst onto the scene and been amazing.

“But Giroud, Willian and Pedro are three top-class players who have been really massive for the club, particularly Willian, who’s a club legend, the players and the fans love him.

“I hope they can hang onto that experience – if they want to be part of this new, exciting team that they’re building.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.

The fate of the season, however, remains up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

