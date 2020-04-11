Juan Mata opens up about his painful Chelsea FC exit

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata has revealed that the weeks and months leading up to his Chelsea FC exit in January 2014 were the worst moments of his footballing career.

The Spanish playmaker had been voted as the west London club’s player of the season for two years running and was considered to be one of Chelsea FC’s key players.

However, following the return of Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2013, Mata found himself falling down the pecking order with the Blues and struggling to get into the starting line-up.

Mata ended up being sold to Manchester United in January 2014 after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by then-boss Mourinho.

Now, the playmaker has admitted that the months leading up to his move away from Chelsea FC were some of the most testing of his whole career.

Asked to pick out the worst moment of his footballing career, Mata said in a Q&A: “The worst was probably when I was at Chelsea.

“I was voted, for two years, Player of the Year, I was playing regularly and I was playing very good and enjoying my football and then the situation changed.

“I stopped playing as much, my confidence was not as high and that was a challenge in my career that I had to overcome, but I think that it’s normal.

“I don’t know any player that has a career that is going always good and always right.

“There are injuries; there are managers that don’t play football that is perfect for your qualities, there are moments in a club that are not going very well, so you have to adapt to these challenges and overcome them and then you will be an even better player.”

Mata has been in and out of the first team at Manchester Unites so far this season, scoring three goals and making five assists in all competitions.

The 31-year-old has only started eight games in the Premier League this term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

