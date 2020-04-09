Juan Mata replies when asked if he misses playing for Chelsea FC

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juan Mata has insisted that he is “very, very happy” at Manchester United after being asked if he misses playing for Chelsea FC.

The Spanish playmaker moved to Manchester United in January 2014 after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Mata’s move to Old Trafford came after he was named as Chelsea FC’s player of the season in the 2012-13 campaign and the switch came as a surprise to many.

The attacking midfielder has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time with the Red Devils, and the 31-year-old has insisted that he is happy at Old Trafford.

Asked in a Q&A whether he misses playing for Chelsea FC or not, Mata replied: “You know I am very happy where I am.

“I am very, very happy to be playing for Manchester United, to be able to play for this incredible club, playing at Old Trafford every two weeks.

“I am very grateful for my time at Chelsea. They were two-and-a-half years and they were personally very, very good for me in terms of my development as a player, in terms of my development as a person.

“It was when I arrived in England and I needed to learn the language, another country, another culture and, in terms of trophies also, but the reality is now that I am at Manchester United and I couldn’t be happier.”

Mata has been limited to just eight starts in the Premier League this season for the Red Devils, and he has scored three goals and made five assists in all competitions for the club.

Manchester United – who finished in sixth place in the table last season – are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish in Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

