Chelsea FC told to stick with Kepa beyond this season

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Sinclair believes that Kepa Arrizabalaga is a good enough goalkeeper for Chelsea FC and reckons that the Blues should stick with the young Spaniard.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team this season after a run of patchy form under new boss Frank Lampard.

Lampard chose to drop Kepa and play veteran shot-stopper Willy Caballero midway through the campaign after the Spanish shot-stoppers dip in form.

However, Kepa has been restored to the starting line-up at Chelsea FC in recent games and he was in better form before the Premier League season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Chelsea FC star Sinclair believes that the 25-year-old goalkeeper has what it takes to be the Blues’ number one between the posts in the coming seasons, and he has urged the west London side to stick with him.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “I don’t know the relationship between Kepa and Lampard behind the scenes but it is clear that there is some level of unsettlement, if such a high-profile and expensive goalkeeper is being left out of the side.

“You need to take into consideration that he is very young and if Chelsea do look to cash in on him and sign another keeper, they won’t get back the money they forked out initially.

“I do think that he is a good enough keeper and you can see that when he came back into the team, he started to show the form that he came to the club with initially.

“So, perhaps he just needed the ‘kick up the bum’ to push on again because he is certainly a talented goalkeeper, who has everything in his game.

“There is no particular part of his game that I think he struggles with in particular – he’s good with his feet, his positional sense and commanding his area is strong and he’s a great shot-stopper.

“It’s just about his relationship with Frank and how he can continue to adapt after coming over from Spain.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification this season.

The west London side are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for a top-four spot.

