Chelsea FC teenager: What I really think of Frank Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has claimed that he always felt that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard had what it takes to become a top manager.

Lampard has been earning lots of praise for the start he has made as Blues boss after having been appointed as the west London club’s new manager last summer following Maurizio Sarri’s exit.

The former England midfielder has placed his faith firmly in youth this season, giving the likes of Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James chances to impress in the first team.

Lampard’s men have been in decent form throughout the campaign, and they currently are in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification this term.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, has now revealed that he is enjoying life under Lampard this season and he has revealed that he always felt that the former Chelsea FC midfielder had what it takes to be a top coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi said: “I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing.

“You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him.

“Every day we want to learn and keep improving. Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table and three points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether the campaign can be completed or not due to the coronavirus pandemic.

