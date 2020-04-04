Ruben Loftus-Cheek set clear challenge by ex-Chelsea FC star

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Photo: Ruben Loftus-Cheek / Instagram)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has to hold down a regular starting spot in a consistent position if he wants to develop into a Chelsea FC great, according to Frank Sinclair.

The England midfielder’s progress at Stamford Bridge has been hampered by a string of injury problems in recent months, and Loftus-Cheek has been sidelined throughout the entire campaign so far.

Indeed, Loftus-Cheek is yet to make a first-team appearance under Frank Lampard this term despite having stepped up his recovery from injury in recent weeks.

With the season now on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Loftus-Cheek has been given some extra time to work on his fitness levels and fine-tune his game as he looks to make himself available for selection when the campaign does resume.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Sinclair has stated his belief that Loftus-Cheek needs to make the holding midfield position his own when he does feature for the Blues again.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “When you look at what both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were doing at the club before they got injured last season, they certainly have bright futures at the club.

“Loftus-Cheek has to nail down a position in the team that suits for him as he’s played in a number of positions – I like him as a holding midfielder.

“He is powerful, strong and travels well with the ball.

“So, for him to develop, he needs to identify one specific position that he can play in and then challenge whoever is playing in that position in the team. That will help him get more games.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

The Blues are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals, after having knocked out Liverpool FC in the fifth round.

