‘Buzzing’: Mason Mount sends message to incoming Chelsea FC signing

Mason Mount is looking forward to linking up with Hakim Ziyech in a Chelsea FC shirt next season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 April 2020, 00:00 UK
Mason Mount
Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has revealed that he is looking forward to lining up with Hakim Ziyech in a Chelsea FC shirt next season.

The Ajax attacking midfielder is set to join the Blues at the end of the season after the west London side agreed a deal to land him earlier in the year as Frank Lampard’s first signing of the summer.

Ziyech has been brought to Stamford Bridge to give the west London side more options in attack as they bid to try and challenge for the Premier League title next term.

The 27-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his form for Ajax in recent seasons and he has scored six goals and made 12 assists in the Dutch league so far this term.

Now, Mount has revealed that he looking forward to linking up with the new Chelsea FC ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mount said when asked if he is looking forward to playing with Ziyech: “Yeah.

“So two years ago I was in Holland on loan so I knew a bit about him then and obviously how good of a player he is.

“So obviously it’s another amazing, world-class player joining the club.

“So yeah, buzzing to work with him, train with him and hopefully play with him.”

Ziyech has scored 10 goals and made 16 assists in all competitions for Ajax so far this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bacary Sagna sends clear message to Arsenal chiefs about transfer situation
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal make offer for 27-year-old French defender – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United told forgotten Liverpool FC man would improve their squad
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Jesse Lingard’s stance on Arsenal move revealed – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Troy Deeney: What I really think of Man United star Anthony Martial
Mason Mount
‘I’m a big fan’: Tim Cahill raves about young Chelsea FC midfielder
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Troy Deeney: What I really think of Man United star Anthony Martial
Mason Mount
‘I’m a big fan’: Tim Cahill raves about young Chelsea FC midfielder
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching
ScoopDragon Football News Network