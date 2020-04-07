‘Buzzing’: Mason Mount sends message to incoming Chelsea FC signing

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has revealed that he is looking forward to lining up with Hakim Ziyech in a Chelsea FC shirt next season.

The Ajax attacking midfielder is set to join the Blues at the end of the season after the west London side agreed a deal to land him earlier in the year as Frank Lampard’s first signing of the summer.

Ziyech has been brought to Stamford Bridge to give the west London side more options in attack as they bid to try and challenge for the Premier League title next term.

The 27-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his form for Ajax in recent seasons and he has scored six goals and made 12 assists in the Dutch league so far this term.

Now, Mount has revealed that he looking forward to linking up with the new Chelsea FC ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mount said when asked if he is looking forward to playing with Ziyech: “Yeah.

“So two years ago I was in Holland on loan so I knew a bit about him then and obviously how good of a player he is.

“So obviously it’s another amazing, world-class player joining the club.

“So yeah, buzzing to work with him, train with him and hopefully play with him.”

Ziyech has scored 10 goals and made 16 assists in all competitions for Ajax so far this season.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip