Tammy Abraham: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Tammy Abraham admits he couldn't have asked for a better manager at Chelsea FC than Frank Lampard

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 20 April 2020, 00:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Tammy Abraham has admitted that he could not have asked for a better manager than Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC.

The former England midfielder has made a promising start to his career as Chelsea FC boss after having been brought in as Maurizio Sarri’s successor at Stamford Bridge last summer.

Lampard has placed his faith firmly in Chelsea FC’s younger players this season, with the likes of Abraham having been given the chance to shine in the first team.

The Blues have been in decent form this term and remain in contention for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish, with Lampard’s men currently fourth in the table.

And young Chelsea FC striker Abraham has admitted that he has been thrilled to work under Lampard during his first season in charge at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Abraham said: “You know what, I’ve said it to so many people, I couldn’t ask for a better manager around.

“He believes in every youngster, tells you where you’ve gone wrong, tells you what you need to do, and for me he is the perfect manager.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to maintain their spot in the Champions League for next season after they finished third in Sarri’s one and only campaign in charge last term.

However, the fate of the current season remains up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

