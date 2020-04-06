‘I’m a big fan’: Tim Cahill raves about young Chelsea FC midfielder

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Tim Cahill has revealed that he is a big fan of Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount and he is tipping him to become a top player with the Blues.

Mount has been one of Chelsea FC’s top performing players this season and he has been a regular fixture in the first team under Frank Lampard.

Indeed, the 21-year-old has scored six goals and made four assists in 29 Premier League games for the Blues to help them to challenge for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Mount will be hoping to continue to impress Lampard when the Premier League season resumes as he bids to help Chelsea FC to finish in the top four.

Now, former Everton striker Cahill has admitted that he is a big fan of Mount and he says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the young English midfielder this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cahill said: “I like the look of Mason Mount.

“I think he’s a top goal-scorer and he’s got a massive career ahead of him.

“One of the reasons why I like him a lot is because of his coach (Frank Lampard) and the way that he’s trying to mould a player similar to himself. He can lead him and show him the right ways.

“You can see that starting to come to fruition with his football this season. I’m a big fan.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

It remains to be seen when the Premier League will return amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the rest of the world.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip