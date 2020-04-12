Willian ‘very fortunate’ in Chelsea FC contract situation

Paul Merson has his say on Willian's current contract situation at Chelsea FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 12 April 2020, 04:45 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Willian has been “very fortunate” with his current contract situation at Chelsea FC.

The future of the Brazilian attacker has been a talking point in recent weeks as his current deal with the Blues is set to expire at the end of this season.

As things stand, Willian looks set to leave Chelsea FC on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, with the two parties yet to come to an agreement on a new contract.

According to reports, Willian is looking for a new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea FC have only put a two-year extension on the table so far.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson believes that Willian is set to benefit from the situation as the clock ticks down on his current contract.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “Willian is very fortunate.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s a brilliant player and I still think he’s one of Chelsea’s best players, there’s no question about that whatsoever, but I think he’s been fortunate in terms of getting away with the contract situation this season.

“He’s let his contract run down and no one has said a dicky-bird about it. We’ve seen so many players get plenty of stick over running down their contract and leaving on a free.

“Normally everybody goes mad but with Willian, because he’s played so well, it’s gone under the radar.”

Merson continued: “Willian is world class, and Chelsea haven’t got a lot of world-class players. Willian has been outstanding, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow.

“There will be teams queuing around the block to sign him. He’s a special player and for me, Chelsea have dropped one by letting it get to this situation.

“He wants a three-year deal, but I think he hasn’t got much chance of that now. I don’t see clubs giving out contracts like that anymore. One minute we are sitting here, and everything is rosy, the next minute it is all up in the air.

“Clubs are giving players £300,000-a-week but no one is doing anything at the moment – there is no way clubs are going to be doing that anymore.

“Willian is a great player and in the next two years he’ll be a great player, but in the third year, he won’t. Who’s ripping up the Premier League at 34? No one.

“So I just don’t see how Willian gets a three-year deal now, unless he already has a deal agreed.”

Willian, 31, has been a key player for Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard this season, with the attacker having scored five goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games for the Blues.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full season in charge at the club.

