Willian drops major hint about his Chelsea FC future

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has told Chelsea FC fans that it will be “really difficult” for him to sign a new deal with the west London club.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder is one of the most experienced players in Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea FC squad, with the 31-year-old having scored five goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games so far this term.

Willian’s current contract with Chelsea FC is set to expire at the end of this season, and the 31-year-old is yet to pen a new deal with the west London side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will offer Willian a new contract and convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season.

Now, the attacker has revealed that it will be tough for him to sign a new deal with the Blues, as they have so far only offered him a new two-year deal, and he wants a three-year contract.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Willian said: “Really a very beautiful story that I built at this club, I have a very special affection for the fans, for the people who work there and I identified myself a lot here.

“Everyone knows that my contract ends now in a few months, so the renewal is really a difficult thing to happen.

“I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we didn’t talk anymore, we didn’t negotiate anymore.

“Three years – Chelsea said it would be impossible, so for now theres this difficulty, but nothing is impossible.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification under Lampard.

However, it remains to be seen when the season will resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip