Chelsea FC ready to sell N’Golo Kante on one condition – report

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC are ready to sell midfielder N’Golo Kante on one condition this summer, according to reports.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are prepared to part company with the World Cup winner as long as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain formalise their interest and match the west London side’s asking price.

According to the same report, Chelsea FC are considering the long-term future of the 29-year-old and are open to the prospect of selling him this summer.

The article also claims that Real Madrid are keeping a “close eye” on Kante as they ponder making a move to sign the talented defensive midfielder ahead of next season.

Despite that, the story also says that Chelsea FC remain happy with Kante but they would consider letting him leave the club this summer if the right offer came along.

As things stand, Kante has more than three years left on his current Chelsea FC contract and he will be 32 by the time his deal expires with the Blues.

Kante has struggled with niggling injury problems this season, and he has scored three goals in 18 Premier League games under Frank Lampard so far this term.

