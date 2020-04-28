‘He has great potential’: Marcos Alonso talks up 21-year-old Chelsea FC star

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Marcos Alonso has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Christian Pulisic in his first season at Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having joined the Blues from German side Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has shown glimpses of his potential in Frank Lampard’s first team this season, but his campaign has been disrupted by injury since the turn of the year.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games so far this season, but he has not featured for the Blues since New Year’s Day due to injury problems.

However, the playmaker is now believed to be back fully fit and ready to return for action to the Blues as soon as the season resumes.

Now, Chelsea FC defender Alonso has admitted that he has been largely impressed by what he has seen from Pulisic during his first few months at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, Alonso said: “I think he has great potential. I think in the pre-season, he showed in a couple of games the things he is capable of, he looks like a great prospect.

“He has quality, he has speed. I thought he was going to struggle a bit with the physicality of the Premier League but he has done great.

“He has missed a little bit of continuity to show even more and to keep improving but I think he is going to be a great player for Chelsea.

“Hopefully with this time off, he can come back stronger from the injury he had.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

