Chelsea FC ‘pushing’ to sign Dries Mertens, claims reporter

Chelsea FC are keen on a deal to sign Dries Mertens from Napoli this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blues are bound to be linked with a whole host of players this summer as Frank Lampard thinks about adding to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already agreed one deal for the summer after completing a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax at the end of the season.

Belgium international Mertens – who has scored six goals and made four assists in Serie A this term – has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent days as Chelsea FC look to begin their summer spending ahead of the new campaign.

Now, Italian reporter Di Marzio has claimed that Chelsea FC are indeed keen on a move to sign the 32-year-old attacker this summer after having failed to land him in the January transfer window.

Asked for an update about Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in signing Mertens, Di Marzio told a Q&A with Sky Sports: “Chelsea have wanted Dries Mertens since January.

“In January, they offered €10m despite his contract ending in June. But Napoli said no because they wanted him to break the club’s record of goals.

“Now his contract is ending and, in this moment, he is not renewing with Napoli. The deal with Napoli is in a difficult way and I know Chelsea want him again.

“They are talking to his representatives, Frank Lampard has spoken to the player and they are pushing forward to convince Mertens to accept their offer.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

As things stand, the Blues are currently three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

