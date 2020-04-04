Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit

Frank Sinclair claims that Reece James is a better defender than Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 4 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James is a better defender than Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Frank Sinclair.

James has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances this season after having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard this season.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and made two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions this season and he has been impressing with his crossing ability throughout the campaign.

Liverpool FC star Alexander-Arnold has also been in sensational form this season, with the England full-back having been a key part of the Reds’ Premier League title challenge.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, has scored two goals and made 12 assists in the Premier League this season to help Liverpool FC lead the way at the top of the table.

Sinclair reckons that James still has a lot of work to do to improve his game, but he feels that the Chelsea FC starlet is naturally a better defender than his Liverpool FC counterpart.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, James said: “I’ve been aware of Reece James for a number of years after speaking with [Chelsea assistant manager] Jody [Morris] about the talent coming through the system at Chelsea.

“The one thing about James is that he can play all across the back four but he can play in the midfield as well.”

He continued: “It’s going to be a big ask for James to rival Trent Alexander-Arnold given the way that he is performing for Liverpool. But I do see faults in Trent’s game.

“Defensively, Reece James is a better defender than Alexander-Arnold at the moment. But it is hard to find a full-back that produces as many assists in Europe than Trent does for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but two of their top-flight games this term.

It remains to be seen when the Premier League will return, with the season currently on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

