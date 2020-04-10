Chelsea FC open talks with 27-year-old about new deal – report
Chelsea FC have held initial talks with Antonio Rudiger about a new deal at Stamford Bridge, say reports
Chelsea FC have held initial discussions with Antonio Rudiger about a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in the British media.
Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are keen to tie the central defender down to a new deal and they have held talks about the possibility of an extension for the German.
According to the same story, Chelsea FC want Rudiger to sign a new three-year contract that also includes the option of a further year, as they look to secure his long-term future.
However, the article says that an agreement is “not close” as things stand and the two parties have only just begun discussions about a new contract.
Rudiger’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022 but Chelsea FC are thought to be keen to secure his services for the long term.
The 27-year-old defender has scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side this season, in a campaign in which he has been hampered by a groin injury.
It is claimed in the same article that Chelsea FC are keen to tie Rudiger down to a new contract partly because they are aware that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among his admirers.
MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views
Follow @thesportreview on Instagram
MORE: Rio Ferdinand: Man United star reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
MORE: The latest football transfer news
MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers
MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?
MORE: Man United latest news
MORE: Arsenal FC latest news
MORE: Chelsea FC latest news
MORE: Liverpool FC latest news