Chelsea FC open talks with 27-year-old about new deal – report

Chelsea FC have held initial talks with Antonio Rudiger about a new deal at Stamford Bridge, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 10 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have held initial discussions with Antonio Rudiger about a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are keen to tie the central defender down to a new deal and they have held talks about the possibility of an extension for the German.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC want Rudiger to sign a new three-year contract that also includes the option of a further year, as they look to secure his long-term future.

However, the article says that an agreement is “not close” as things stand and the two parties have only just begun discussions about a new contract.

Rudiger’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022 but Chelsea FC are thought to be keen to secure his services for the long term.

The 27-year-old defender has scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side this season, in a campaign in which he has been hampered by a groin injury.

It is claimed in the same article that Chelsea FC are keen to tie Rudiger down to a new contract partly because they are aware that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among his admirers.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Juan Mata
Juan Mata replies when asked if he misses playing for Chelsea FC
Juan Mata
Juan Mata replies when asked if he misses playing for Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Marcos Alonso names the one player he would bring back to Chelsea FC
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Man United star reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal one of three clubs chasing 16-year-old Middlesbrough striker – report
Jurgen Klopp
‘Unbelievable’: Jurgen Klopp names his best Liverpool FC signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes is the ‘most ambitious’ player at Man United
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC warned against move to sign Timo Werner this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about summer Man United signings
ScoopDragon Football News Network