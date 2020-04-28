Chelsea FC face competition from FC Barcelona for 24-year-old goalkeeper – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are facing competition from FC Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign the Ajax number one in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are considering a deal to sign Onana to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Blues goal.

According to the same story, Frank Lampard is eager to sign the Cameroon international to bolster his Blues team ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Sport claim that FC Barcelona are also interested in Onana despite having sold the African shot-stopper to Ajax back in 2015.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain could also enter the race for Onana.

Ajax are believed to value the 24-year-old goalkeeper at around €40m (£35m) following his fine performances in the Dutch top flight, according to the story.

Onana has made 178 appearances in all competitions over the past five years, winning the Dutch title and the Dutch Cup last term.

Chelsea FC made Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in the world following his £73m move to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in 2018

