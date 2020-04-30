Guillem Balague: Chelsea FC want 27-year-old Bundesliga star

Guillem Balague is a brand ambassador for Football Index (Photo: Football Index)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to football insider Guillem Balague.

The Blues have been linked with a number of full-backs ahead of the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard looks to tackle a problem position in the Chelsea FC team.

The 41-year-old is thought to be eager to improve his options at left-back after being unconvinced by his current options, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a bid to sign Leicester City’s England international Ben Chilwell as well as FC Porto defender Alex Telles ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Spanish football expert Balague has revealed that Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign the Austria international from Bayern Munich this summer.

“There’s another player that if available, if not wanted by others, if he doesn’t go anywhere else, Chelsea would like,” Balague told his YouTube channel. “And that’s Alaba.

“He’s been approached by other clubs, yes, but Chelsea will be interested in Alaba and I think that his versatility will really work in favour of Frank Lampard.

“He can play as you know in the midfield, in the full-back position as well of course, that’s where he’s very well known as, but Pep Guardiola made him much more than just a full-back.

“It will be interesting to see him in the Premier League. That’s certainly one to keep an eye on.”

Alaba would bring a wealth of experience to the Chelsea FC team after his decorated spell at the defending Bundesliga champions.

The Austrian full-back has won eight Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and the Champions League since breaking into the Bayern team.

Alaba has scored 30 times in 372 games for the Bundesliga giants over the past 10 seasons.

The Vienna-born defender has the versatility to play either side of the Bayern defence as well as in a wing-back role.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip