Chelsea FC face PSG competition for 21-year-old Morocco defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will have to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Diario AS, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the highly-rated Morocco international following his excellent performances during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund this term.

The same article states that Dortmund want to sign Hakimi on a permanent deal, which is hardly a surprise, while their bitter rivals Bayern Munich are also interested.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have suffered a further blow in their hopes of winning the race to sign the full-back after PSG entered the fold.

The Sun is reporting that Real Madrid are prepared to sell Hakimi if his £50m contract release clause is met by one of his suitors in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that Lampard is a big fan of the Morocco defender because of his ability to play at left-back or right-back.

Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement with Dutch side Ajax to sign Hakimi’s comptariot Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal when the summer transfer window opens.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

