Chelsea FC step up interest in 23-year-old Premier League defender – report

Chelsea FC are ready to make a bid to sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 24 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are ready to step up their interest in Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is desperate to sign a new left-back to bolster his starting XI in the summer transfer window.

The same article states the Blues are interested in Leicester defender Chilwell as well as FC Porto full-back Alex Telles at the end of the Premier League season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are behind Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the Brazilian defender from the Portuguese outfit this summer.

The Sun claim that the Blues will reaffirm their interest in Chilwell as a result, although the England international could cost in excess of £60m to sign.

The Leicester defender has scored two goals and has made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season to establish himself as one of the best left-backs in the English top flight alongside Liverpool FC star Andy Robertson.

Chilwell has come through the ranks at Leicester after he moved to the Foxes as a 14-year-old in 2010.

The Leicester star has netted three goals in 118 games in all competitions during his five-season stint at the King Power Stadium.

