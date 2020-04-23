Christian Pulisic names player he’d love Chelsea FC to sign

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic says he would love Chelsea FC to sign FC Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international has scored an incredible 627 goals in 718 games in all competitions for FC Barcelona since breaking into the first-team 15 years ago.

The 32-year-old South American has won La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions League titles during his decorated career at the Catalan side.

Messi has been linked with a potential exit at FC Barcelona at various points over the past 12 months due to contract issues with the La Liga champions.

Chelsea FC added Pulisic to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 term following Eden Hazard’s move to Messi’s bitter rivals Real Madrid to leave a void in the Blues team.

Asked during an interview about what player he’d like to sign for Chelsea FC, Pulisic told Chelsea FC’s website:

“That’s tough, man!

“I mean Figo was my favourite player growing up but I definitely wouldn’t mind having [Lionel] Messi on my team. Can I choose both?”

Pulisic went on to reveal that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Luis Figo was his first football idol.

“My first footballing idol was definitely Luis Figo. He’s someone I looked up to when I was younger,” Pulisic added.

“The first shirt I owned was a Luis Figo jersey and I remember wearing it when playing football with my dad in the basement at home back in Hershey.

“In fact, my nickname then was actually Figo! My dad started it and sometimes he even still calls me it now.”

The United States international has scored five times and has made two assists in 16 games in the Premier League this season in an injury-hit debut campaign at the west London side.

Pulisic hasn’t scored since finding the net in a 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Champions League group stage back in November.

