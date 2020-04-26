Chelsea FC keeping tabs on 32-year-old Serie A star – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC are keeping a close eye on the Belgium international’s situation at Napoli ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the west London outfit are ready to make an offer to Mertens if the 32-year-old is unable to agree new terms with the Serie A outfit.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is eager to add some extra experience to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the Blues are still looking to land Mertens despite being tipped to activate the one-year option in Olivier Giroud’s deal.

Mertens has scored six goals and has made four assists in 21 games in Serie A this season to help Napoli challenge for the European places in the Italian top flight this term.

The Belgian forward is Napoli’s joint record goal-scorer after Mertens scored 121 goals in 309 games in all competitions for the Serie A outfit throughout his career in the south of Italy.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Ajax.

