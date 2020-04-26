Chelsea FC keeping tabs on 32-year-old Serie A star – report

Chelsea FC are eyeing a potential move to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 26 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC are keeping a close eye on the Belgium international’s situation at Napoli ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the west London outfit are ready to make an offer to Mertens if the 32-year-old is unable to agree new terms with the Serie A outfit.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is eager to add some extra experience to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the Blues are still looking to land Mertens despite being tipped to activate the one-year option in Olivier Giroud’s deal.

Mertens has scored six goals and has made four assists in 21 games in Serie A this season to help Napoli challenge for the European places in the Italian top flight this term.

The Belgian forward is Napoli’s joint record goal-scorer after Mertens scored 121 goals in 309 games in all competitions for the Serie A outfit throughout his career in the south of Italy.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Ajax.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Carrick
‘I’m very grateful to him’: Fred sends heartfelt message to Man United coach
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United have plan to accommodate Jack Grealish in their line-up – report
Jurgen Klopp
Sky Sports reporter replies when asked if Liverpool FC are signing Timo Werner
Michael Carrick
‘I’m very grateful to him’: Fred sends heartfelt message to Man United coach
Frank Lampard
Philippe Coutinho told Chelsea FC ‘a good option’ by Brazil legend
Mason Mount
Chelsea FC warned that signing Philippe Coutinho could hamper 21-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he’d ‘love’ Chelsea FC to sign 20-year-old
Callum Hudson-Odoi
‘I’m feeling perfect’: Chelsea FC star delivers promising update for fans
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to reports linking Chelsea FC with Philippe Coutinho deal
ScoopDragon Football News Network