Chelsea FC weigh up fresh bid for 32-year-old Serie A star – report

Chelsea FC could make a renewed effort to sign Napoli winger Dries Mertens, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are thinking about a second bid to sign the Netherlands international.

The same article states that the Blues attempted to sign the 32-year-old in the January transfer window but Napoli rejected the bid from the Premier League side.

According to the same story, Mertens is reluctant to commit to a new deal at the Naples clubs to open up the possibility of a summer move away from Stadio San Paolo.

The report goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC are encouraged by Mertens’ stance and could look to sign the experienced goal-scorer for nothing at the end of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Mertens is attracted by the possibility of earning one more big pay-day in the Premier League given that he’s in the twilight of his career.

Chelsea FC failed to make any new signings in the January transfer window despite having their transfer ban lifted.

The Blues have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech when the transfer window reopens in a £33m deal.

