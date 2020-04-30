Transfer expert tips Chelsea FC to sign 32-year-old from Napoli

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard is calling Dries Mertens “almost every day” about a move to Chelsea FC, according to football insider Vincenzo Morabito.

The transfer intermediary is claiming that the Blues manager is in regular contact with the experienced Napoli forward about a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Morabito stated in an interview with Neapolitan radio station Radio Kiss Kiss that Lampard is eager to sign the 32-year-old on a free transfer this summer when his current deal with the Serie A giants expires.

The prolific Belgium international is thought to be attracting interest from a number of clubs given his availability on a free transfer this summer.

Now, transfer expert Morabito has predicted that Napoli’s all-time record goal-scorer will end up at Chelsea FC in the summer following Lampard’s persistent efforts to sign the Belgian forward.

“Mertens had originally said he wanted to stay at Napoli, but then his lawyer started offering him to various international clubs, meaning something changed between the player and the Azzurri,” Morabito told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, as quoted by Goal.

“I know this because I was working on the Olivier Giroud issue when he was meant to leave Chelsea in January, with a lucrative contract lined up for Mertens.

“Chelsea have now extended Giroud’s contract as a precaution, but they are very interested in Mertens and Lampard is calling him almost every day. I can see Mertens going to Chelsea.”

Mertens has scored six times and has made four assists in 21 games in Serie A this season.

The Belgium international is the club’s leading all-time goal-scorer alongside Marek Hamsik, with a return of 121 goals in 309 games in all competitions.

Mertens has established himself as a Napoli legend following seven seasons at the Italian club.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax.

