Frank Lampard holds talks with 32-year-old about Chelsea FC move – report

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is holding talks with Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 27 April 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard is holding talks with Napoli forward Dries Mertens about a move to Chelsea FC, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, as quoted as saying by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a swoop to sign the Belgium international.

The same article states that Lampard wanted to sign Mertens in the January transfer window but Chelsea FC were unable to get a deal over the line for the Napoli star.

According to the same story, the Blues boss is still hoping to improve his squad with the addition of the Belgium international in the summer.

Gianluca Di Marzio goes on to add that Lampard has had direct contact with the 32-year-old about a switch to the English capital when Mertens’ contract expires in the summer.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Mertens isn’t close to agreeing a deal with Napoli.

Mertens is Napoli’s joint record goal-scorer alongside Marek Hamsik following a return of 121 goals in 309 games in all competitions.

The Belgian forward has won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana during his stint at the Naples outfit.

Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Ajax ahead of the summer transfer window.

