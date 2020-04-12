Chelsea FC ‘optimistic’ about signing 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are confident about completing a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the west London side are feeling confident that they can reach a deal with the club and player ahead of a summer transfer window.

The same article states that Lille could have other plans as the Ligue 1 side look to start a bidding war by cultivating interest from Arsenal and Everton.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are in the market to sign a left-back to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in what has been a problem position for the west London side.

The report goes on to add that it’s unclear how much transfer funds will be made available to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard this summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lampard has already spent a portion of his summer transfer budget after the Blues agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax.

Chelsea FC haven’t made any signings since Lampard took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

The Blues were in fourth place in the Premier League table before the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

