Reporter: Chelsea FC have agreed fee to sign 22-year-old from Lille

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are one of four clubs that have agreed a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to reporter Duncan Castles.

The Blues are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-half in the summer transfer window to help bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a swoop to sign Lille’s impressive 22-year-old defender to improve Lampard’s back four ahead of his second season in charge.

The Brazilian youth international has scored one goal in 24 games in the French top flight this term, attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of the summer.

Transfer Window Podcast reporter Castles revealed that Chelsea FC and Everton are two of four clubs that have reached an agreement with Lille to sign the Brazilian.

“There have been four offers for Gabriel received by Lille and accepted by Lille,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“They’ve reduce their asking price. In January, the valuation was €40-45m for Gabriel but given the new reality for football and Lille are a club dependent on transfer revenue, they’ve agreed a deal with a total value of €35m.

“Everton are one of the clubs who have had an offer accepted. Two clubs in Italy have had an offer accepted. The fourth club is Chelsea FC.”

Chelsea FC have struggled defensively throughout Lampard’s first season in charge despite being an exciting team to watch in an attacking sense.

The Blues have conceded 39 times in 29 games in the Premier League this term, which is more than any other team in the top seven.

Castles went on to shed light on Lampard’s desire to sign a new centre-half to bolster his defensive options this summer.

“It’s no surprise Chelsea FC have moved for Gabriel given Frank Lampard has wanted to improve his centre-halves since he took control of the club,” Castles added.

“He wasn’t able to do so in the summer. He would have liked to have done so in January but a conflict with Mia prevented it from happening.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth position in the Premier League table.

