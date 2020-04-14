Jadon Sancho makes decision about Chelsea FC move – report

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Jadon Sancho as the England star doesn't want to move to Chelsea FC, according to a report in Spain

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 14 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Jadon Sancho has ruled out a move to Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista are reporting that Sancho is set to decline the chance to join Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea FC squad when the transfer window opens.

The same article states that Sancho is only interested in a move to Manchester United or Real Madrid as the race to sign the 20-year-old continues to ramp up.

According to the same story, Manchester United are “ready to break the market” to sign Sancho but Real Madrid are hoping to agree a players-plus-cash deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Diario Madrista go on to add that Sancho hasn’t made a decision about whether he’d prefer to move to Manchester United or Real Madrid but Chelsea FC are out of the equation.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season to attract interest from a host of top European clubs.

The England international moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in 2017 in search of regular first-team football at the Bundesliga outfit.

Sancho has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football alongside PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland.

