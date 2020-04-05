Reporter: Chelsea FC to rival Man United for English teenager

Chelsea FC are competing with Manchester United to sign Birmingham's Jude Bellingham, according to Kaveh Solhekol

By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard (Photo: BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The 16-year-old has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs thanks to his outstanding performances in the Championship this season.

Bellingham was snapped leaving Manchester United’s Carrington training ground last month after he had a tour of the facilities and met Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United were thought to be facing competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dortmund have polished Jadon Sancho into one of the most highly-rated forwards in Europe after his move to the German side from Manchester City as a 16-year-old in 2017.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has revealed that a third club is in the equation as Chelsea FC look to rival their bitter league rivals for Bellingham’s signature.

“He was impressed by Carrington. Manchester United want to sign him. Chelsea want to sign him. Dortmund want to sign him,” Solhekol told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“It’s a similar situation to Sancho. He hasn’t made a decision yet on his future. He has permission to talk to clubs and that’s what he was doing before the coronavirus crisis.

“He’s an incredible player. He is very level-headed.”

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in England’s second tier this season.

The English teenager became the club’s youngest-ever player at the age of 16 years and 38 days when he made his debut back in 2019.

Bellingham has made three appearances for England’s Under-17 side following his excellent performances for Championship outfit Birmingham.

