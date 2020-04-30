Chelsea FC in discussions to sign 17-year-old PSG prospect – report

Chelsea FC are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to a report in France

By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are in discussions to sign Paris Saint-Germain prospect Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe is reporting that the Premier League side are interested in the 17-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are interested in bringing the highly-rated teenager to Stamford Bridge to join their exciting young squad under Frank Lampard.

It’s claimed in the same story that Ruiz-Atil’s family are waiting for the Blues to show concrete interest in the PSG prospect following initial discussions with the west London side.

According to the same story, the PSG teenager had attracted interest from Chelsea FC’s Premier League rivals Arsenal as well as Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Marseille.

However, L’Equipe report that Chelsea FC are in pole position to sign the 17-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The French media outlet reveal that the teenager isn’t training with the PSG first-team squad but Ruiz-Atil is hoping to make an impression under Thomas Tuchel next term.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard has shown a willingness to give young talent a chance in his first season in charge of the west London side after blooding the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour.

