Chelsea FC make key decision about Kepa Arrizabalaga – report

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Chelsea FC look set to perform a U-turn on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future and keep him at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Spain international’s future at Chelsea FC appeared to be in doubt after a disappointing campaign for the shot-stopper.

The same article states that Arrizabalaga had fallen out of favour under current Blues manager Frank Lampard due to his erratic performances in the Chelsea FC goal.

According to the same story, the Blues manager is open to signing a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season to improve his starting XI.

The Daily Mail reveal that the Blues turned down the chance to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to suggest that Chelsea FC could be willing to stick with Kepa after all.

The report goes on to add that the Blues are unsure whether they would be able to recoup their £72m outlay on Kepa given the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Mail add that Chelsea FC are highly unlikely to receive a transfer fee in the region of £70m for Kepa this summer.

Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he moved to Chelsea FC from Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window.

