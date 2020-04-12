Hernan Crespo rates 22-year-old linked with Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hernan Crespo has compared reported Chelsea FC target Lautaro Martinez to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC over the past few months following his excellent performances in the Italian top flight.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market to sign a centre-forward to ease the workload on England international Tammy Abraham for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Martinez is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The Argentina international has scored 11 goals in 22 games in Serie A this season to underline his undoubted talent and goal-scoring ability.

Former Chelsea FC striker Crespo gave his verdict on the Argentinian striker ahead of what promises to be an eventful summer transfer window for Martinez.

“We know Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala, while we’re getting to see what Lautaro Martinez can do,” Crespo told Sky Sports Italia, quoted by Metro.

“Lautaro could well be the new Sergio Aguero. He’s not as sharp in his dribbling, but he is more of a team player than Kun, who too often gets distracted and looks disinterested.

“Lautaro is always participating in the move, so he can play as a lone centre-forward or with another striker like Romelu Lukaku, even in a trident. I really like his mentality.”

Martinez has netted 17 times in 49 games in Serie A since his move to Inter Milan from Argentinian side Racing Club in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have relied heavily on Abraham in the 2019-20 Premier League season, with the England striker scoring 13 times in 25 games this term.

Lampard has former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi as back up to Abraham.

