Chelsea FC set to rival Arsenal for 27-year-old French defender – report

Chelsea FC are set to end their pursuit of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and step up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are set to shelve plans to sign the England international from Leicester to solve their left-back headache.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could be priced out of a move for Chilwell and Frank Lampard is prepared to be more economical in his pursuit of a new left-back.

According to the same story, the Blues accept they may have to have a back-up option if Chilwell proves to be too expensive and the west London side are looking at PSG’s Kurzawa.

The report claims that Chelsea FC could make an offer for the 27-year-old, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

90Min add that Chelsea FC will have to compete with Arsenal for the Frenchman’s signature because the Gunners are already in talks with the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

Kurzawa has a wealth of experience under his belt at PSG, having won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups over the past four years.

