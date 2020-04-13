Chelsea FC set to rival Arsenal for 27-year-old French defender – report

Chelsea FC will challenge Arsenal in the race to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 13 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are set to end their pursuit of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and step up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are set to shelve plans to sign the England international from Leicester to solve their left-back headache.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could be priced out of a move for Chilwell and Frank Lampard is prepared to be more economical in his pursuit of a new left-back.

According to the same story, the Blues accept they may have to have a back-up option if Chilwell proves to be too expensive and the west London side are looking at PSG’s Kurzawa.

The report claims that Chelsea FC could make an offer for the 27-year-old, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

90Min add that Chelsea FC will have to compete with Arsenal for the Frenchman’s signature because the Gunners are already in talks with the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

Kurzawa has a wealth of experience under his belt at PSG, having won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups over the past four years.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba delivers promising update for Man United fans
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal face Real Madrid competition for 21-year-old French defender – report
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes: This is how many signings Man United need this summer
Paul Merson
Willian ‘very fortunate’ in Chelsea FC contract situation
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC end interest in 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea FC set N’Golo Kante asking price – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Merson
Paul Merson sends message to Liverpool FC about their title wait
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward
Bruno Fernandes
Odion Ighalo excited about returning Man United star’s link-up with Bruno Fernandes
ScoopDragon Football News Network