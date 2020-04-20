Chelsea FC to begin talks to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga striker – report

Chelsea FC are ready to start discussions with Freiburg over Luca Waldschmidt, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 20 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are planning to start talks with Freiburg over a deal to sign Luca Waldschmidt, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in a potential deal to sign the Freiburg forward in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old over the past few months.

According to the same story, the west London side are prepared to discuss a £20m deal with Freiburg to sign Waldschmidt.

The Sun reveal that Chelsea FC are confident that Waldschmidt can physically develop into a powerful striker suited to the Premier League.

The media outlet claim that the Blues were interested in the Germany Under-21 international in the January transfer window but Chelsea FC couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Waldschmidt has scored five times in 15 games in the Bundesliga this season in his role as an attacker in the Freiburg first-team.

The 23-year-old established himself as an exciting prospect during the European Under-21 championship last term.

The Freiburg forward netted seven times in five games in the international competition.

Chelsea FC have relied heavily on England international Tammy Abraham in the current campaign.

Abraham has netted 13 times in 25 games in the English top flight to help Chelsea FC challenge for a top-four spot.

