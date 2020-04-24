Chelsea FC interested in signing 16-year-old dubbed next Lukaku – report

Chelsea FC are interested in a bid to sign Stoke City youngster Mohamed Sankoh, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 24 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Stoke City striker Mohamed Sankoh, who has been likened to former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have an interest in the 16-year-old Stoke forward but the west London side are facing competition from Atletico Madrid.

The same article states that both Chelsea FC and Atletico have held talks with the Netherlands Under-18 international ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Sankoh has been likened to former Chelsea FC striker Lukaku following his performances for Stoke’s youth team since his arrival at the club.

The report suggests that Sankoh would the latest youngster to move to Chelsea FC’s academy following the west London side’s recruitment of some exciting European talent over the past year or so.

The Dutch talent moved to Stoke from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 to link up with the Championship club.

Sankoh could find a move to Chelsea FC an attractive proposition given that Frank Lampard has established a clear pathway to the Blues starting XI since taking over the reins at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Lampard has given the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour a chance to shine in the Blues team in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission about his Liverpool FC team
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Man United to sign 26-year-old – report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic names player he’d love Chelsea FC to sign
Bruno Fernandes
‘A real goal threat’: Graeme Souness raves about Man United signing
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘close’ to signing Philippe Coutinho this summer – report
Christian Pulisic
Reece James names the Chelsea FC star who has impressed him this season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Bruno Fernandes
‘A real goal threat’: Graeme Souness raves about Man United signing
Reece James
Reece James makes prediction about Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher identifies where Liverpool FC need signings this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network