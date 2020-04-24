Chelsea FC interested in signing 16-year-old dubbed next Lukaku – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Stoke City striker Mohamed Sankoh, who has been likened to former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have an interest in the 16-year-old Stoke forward but the west London side are facing competition from Atletico Madrid.

The same article states that both Chelsea FC and Atletico have held talks with the Netherlands Under-18 international ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Sankoh has been likened to former Chelsea FC striker Lukaku following his performances for Stoke’s youth team since his arrival at the club.

The report suggests that Sankoh would the latest youngster to move to Chelsea FC’s academy following the west London side’s recruitment of some exciting European talent over the past year or so.

The Dutch talent moved to Stoke from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 to link up with the Championship club.

Sankoh could find a move to Chelsea FC an attractive proposition given that Frank Lampard has established a clear pathway to the Blues starting XI since taking over the reins at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Lampard has given the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour a chance to shine in the Blues team in the Premier League this term.

