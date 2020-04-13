Chelsea FC set N’Golo Kante asking price – report

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Chelsea FC value N’Golo Kante between £70.3m (€80m) and £79.1m (€90m) as Real Madrid continue to monitor the French midfielder ahead of a summer move, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues are looking to retain the France international’s services beyond the summer.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign the former Leicester City midfielder to improve his options in the middle of the park.

But according to the same story, Chelsea FC have named their asking price in the hope that Real Madrid won’t be able to afford Kante’s fee given the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Diario Madrista go on to add that Real Madrid could end their pursuit of Kante due to the French midfielder’s £300,000-a-week contract at the west London side.

The Spanish outlet claim that Real Madrid would prefer to invest in a midfielder who is younger than the 29-year-old Chelsea FC star.

Kante won the Premier League title with Leicester City and Chelsea FC in consecutive seasons.

However, he has struggled to stay fit in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London club.

